COMPLETELY NUTS: Antisemite Tucker Carlson BLAMES CHABAD For Iran War! Says Plan To Build Bais Hamikdash!

Antisemitic media personality Tucker Carlson has unleashed what is arguably his most insane conspiracy theory yet, arguing that the war with Iran is tied to a supposed Chabad plan to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque and rebuild the Bais Hamikdash (Third temple).

During an episode of his podcast, Carlson questioned why some Israeli soldiers had been photographed wearing patches depicting the Third Temple. He suggested the imagery signaled that the real goal of Israel’s war was the destruction of the Al-Aqsa mosque on Har Habayis.

“How did all these guys wind up wearing patches suggesting the point of this war was the destruction of one of the holiest places in Islam and the rebuilding of a temple that is totally anathema to Christianity?” Carlson asked his audience.

Carlson then answered his own question by pointing to Chabad.

“This has been going on a long time in public through, in part, the efforts of a group called Chabad,” Carlson said.

“Chabad has been pushing in a pretty subtle way, unless you look carefully, for the reconstruction of the Third Temple,” Carlson told viewers.

Carlson’s insane attempt to link Chabad to the controversial patches rests on zero evidence.

“It seems like, from the reading we did recently, that those patches actually came from Chabad,” he said.

No document, report, or source was provided.

The patches Carlson referenced are associated with “High On The Har,” a Temple Mount activist group advocating increased Jewish access to the Temple Mount. The group has no organizational relationship with Chabad. The connection between the patches and High on the Har is publicly documented and easily verifiable.

Carlson’s argument instead leaned heavily on a video clip from Yosef Mizrachi, a figure widely criticized by mainstream Jewish leaders — including the Novominsker Rebbe — after Mizrachi denied the Holocaust – in a story covered etensivly on YWN in 2016.

In the clip cited by Carlson, Mizrachi said that if it were up to him he would allow a missile to strike the Dome of the Rock as a pretext for Israel to take control of the Temple Mount.

Carlson presented the remark as evidence of a broader ideological push tied to Chabad — despite Mizrachi having no leadership role in Chabad and despite the absence of any documentation linking Chabad to the patches.

Carlson’s claim also clashes directly with Chabad’s – and all of mainstream Judaism’s – theology, which teaches that the Third Temple will be rebuilt only in the messianic era and not through human political or military action.

In other words, the movement Carlson accused of quietly pushing for the destruction of Al-Aqsa explicitly teaches that the rebuilding of the Temple is not something Jews are meant to carry out themselves.

Carlson’s remarks drew a sharp rebuke from billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who warned that rhetoric tying Jews to conspiracies about holy sites could fuel real-world violence.

“@TuckerCarlson has reached a level of absurdity that is going to get someone killed,” Ackman wrote on social media. “He needs to stop this now. Someone who knows him well needs to intervene or he will have blood on his hands.”

