TRUMP: Iran’s Next Leader Must Have U.S. Approval; ISRAEL: Will Target Every Khamenei Successor

As Iran prepares selected Mojtaba Khamenei as the successor to slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, both the United States and Israel issued unusually direct warnings regarding the country’s future leadership.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran’s next leader will not last long without approval from Washington.

“He’s going to have to get approval from us,” Trump told ABC News. “If he doesn’t get approval from us he’s not going to last long.”

Trump said his administration wants to ensure that the situation with Iran does not repeat itself in the coming years.

“I don’t want people to have to go back in five years and have to do the same thing again, or worse let them have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Israel delivered its own warning aimed at Iranian officials who may take part in selecting Khamenei’s successor.

In a message posted to social media, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee warned that Israel would not hesitate to target those involved in appointing the next leader.

“After the elimination of the tyrant Khamenei, the Iranian terrorist regime is attempting to regroup and select a new leader,” Adraee wrote, noting reports that the Assembly of Experts — the body responsible for selecting the Supreme Leader — may soon convene in the city of Qom.

“I would like to emphasize that the long arm of the State of Israel will continue to pursue the Caliph and everyone who attempts to appoint him,” Adraee wrote. “We warn everyone planning to participate in the session to select the Caliph: We will not hesitate to target you as well.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)