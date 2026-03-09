Advertise
RARE CRITICISM: Sen. Lindsey Graham Calls Out Israel After Striking Iran’s Oil Facility

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham offered rare public criticism of Israel after reports that Israeli strikes targeted parts of Iran’s oil infrastructure over the weekend.

In a series of posts, Graham praised Israel’s military capabilities but urged caution in selecting targets as the war with Iran continues.

“Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative,” Graham wrote.

“However, there will be a day soon that the Iranian people will be in charge of their own fate, not the murderous ayatollah’s regime.”

Graham warned that destroying Iran’s oil economy could harm the country’s ability to rebuild once the current regime collapses.

“In that regard, please be cautious about what targets you select. Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses,” he wrote.

“The oil economy of Iran will be essential to that endeavor.”

According to reports, the Trump Administration was also angered by the strikes on Iran’s oil fields, which Israeli officials say were being used by the Islamic Republic’s military forces.

Israeli officials have maintained that the targeted facilities were connected to the regime’s military and financial infrastructure supporting its war effort.

