WATCH: U.S Destroys 16 Iranian Minelayers Near Strait Of Hormuz

U.S. Central Command/Screenshot

The U.S. said it destroyed 16 minelaying Iranian vessels on Tuesday near the Strait of Hormuz.

“U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz,” a US. Central Command spokesperson said.

“U.S. forces are degrading the Iranian regime’s ability to project power at sea and harass international shipping. For years, Iranian forces have threatened freedom of navigation in waters essential to American, regional and global security and prosperity.”

The report comes after President Trump threatened Iran with unprecedented military consequences if it placed mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards threatened to block all oil exports from the region as it continued attacks on the Gulf states, vowing that it won’t allow “even a single liter” to leave the Persian Gulf.

 

 

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

 

