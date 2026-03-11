Advertise
🚨 NORTH UNDER MASSIVE ATTACK: Hezbollah Fires 100 Rockets Into Northern Israel; Residents Ordered To Stay Near Shelters

The IDF Home Front Command is urging civilians across northern Israel to remain close to bomb shelters amid a massive Hezbollah rocket barrage launched from Lebanon.

Air raid sirens sounded a short while ago in Haifa and across the Galilee and Golan Heights as dozens of rockets were fired toward Israel.

The attack marks one of the largest Hezbollah assaults on Israel since hostilities intensified earlier this month.

The rockets were launched from several areas in Lebanon, triggering widespread alerts across the north.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

