🚨 IDF Says It Attacked Another Iranian Nuclear Site In Recent Days

The IDF announced on Thursday that it struck a nuclear facility in Iran in recent days.

“As part of the waves of strikes completed in recent days in Tehran, the Israeli Air Force carried out a precise strike, directed by military intelligence, on another Iranian nuclear site—the Taleghan compound—which had been used by the regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

“In recent years, the site had been used to develop advanced explosives and conduct sensitive experiments as part of the AMAD Project, the secret nuclear weapons program carried out by Iran in the 2000s.”

“The IDF recently identified that the regime had begun rebuilding the site after it had previously been attacked by the IDF in October 2024. The attack is part of a broader series of operations carried out during Operation Roaring Lion to inflict deep and sustained damage on the foundations of the Iranian regime’s nuclear program.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)