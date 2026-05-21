RISING HATRED: Germany Records Thousands Of Antisemitic Incidents As Jewish Leaders Warn Of “Worst Threat Since Holocaust”

Germany continues to face alarmingly high levels of antisemitism, with thousands of incidents recorded across the country in 2025, according to a new report released by the Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism (RIAS).

The report documented 2,197 antisemitic incidents in Berlin alone during 2025. While that marked a 13% decline from the 2,521 incidents recorded the previous year, the number remains more than double the levels seen before the October 7 Hamas massacre in Israel.

RIAS reported 40 violent antisemitic attacks in Berlin, including a stabbing at the Holocaust Memorial in which a young man suffered a neck wound. Other incidents included assaults, spitting attacks, threats, and vandalism targeting Jewish institutions and businesses.

In the German state of Hesse, the situation worsened significantly, with a record 1,099 antisemitic incidents documented in 2025 — an 18% increase from the year before and nearly six times higher than pre-October 7 levels.

The report described an increasingly hostile atmosphere for Jews and Israelis in Germany, with many victims reporting harassment, intimidation, and violence in public spaces. Jews reportedly said they avoid displaying Jewish symbols or speaking Hebrew openly out of fear for their safety.

RIAS also highlighted a sharp rise in anti-Israel demonstrations, noting that 239 events included antisemitic slogans, denial of Israel’s right to exist, and explicit calls to “kill Jews.”

Jewish leaders in Germany warned that antisemitism is becoming normalized throughout broader society.

“The threat to Jewish life is worse than at any time since the Holocaust,” said Hesse antisemitism commissioner Uwe Becker.

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