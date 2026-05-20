HaGaon HaRav Dan Segal: “What Can Be Learned From Those Who Persecute Lomdei Torah?

HaMashgiach HaRav Dan Segal delivered a shiur ahead of Shavuos in Yeshivas Orchos Torah in Bnei Brak.

The Mashgiach said: “‘From my enemies You make me wiser’ — why are they fighting so hard against Torah? Because evil knows the secret. Where is the real power? True power exists only in the study of the holy Torah. Therefore, on the contrary, this should awaken us to how much we need to strengthen ourselves, with the help of Hashem, in limmud Torah.

“And I’ll reveal a secret to you, whether you want it or not: the ikar rests on you, the young people. This is the future of the nation, the young flock. The matter rests upon you. And every time you learn, it’s awe-inspiring. Both in what it gives you and in what it gives the world — ‘If not for My covenant day and night, I would not have established the laws of heaven and earth.’

“Therefore, everything else becomes insignificant. We are speaking here about the very standing of the world. Not luxuries. So of course, the yetzer hara, as is its way, sneaks in wearing whatever disguise it chooses, even the disguise of anavah: ‘Who am I? What is my learning worth anyway?’ Yes! Your learning. Adarabah — specifically in the place where it is difficult for you, that is your true limmud.

“Because what comes easily is given from Shamayim. But when it is difficult for you and you push yourself—that is your portion, and upon that the world stands. Why was man created alone? So that he would say: ‘The world was created for my sake.’ This is not arrogance—it is understanding the responsibility that if the world was created for me, I too am among those who uphold the world.”

“Every bit of my limmud, every yediah I acquire, every mitzvah — are among the pillars that uphold the world.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)