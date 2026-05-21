IRAN REARMING FAST: US Intel Says Tehran Restarted Drone Production, Could Rebuild Military Within Months

Iran has already restarted drone production and is rapidly rebuilding its military capabilities just weeks after the April 8 ceasefire with the United States and Israel, according to a CNN report citing American intelligence sources.

The report says the speed and scale of Iran’s military recovery has stunned the US intelligence community, which had previously estimated that Tehran would require a far longer period to restore its damaged arsenal.

One US official told CNN that Iran could potentially return to its pre-war military strength in as little as six months, saying the regime has “exceeded all timelines the IC [intelligence community] had for reconstitution.”

According to the report, Iran’s accelerated recovery has been aided in part by support from Russia and China. Intelligence sources allege that China has been supplying missile components to the Islamic Republic since the war erupted on February 28.

China’s Foreign Ministry denied the allegation, insisting the CNN report was “not based on facts.”

The report warns that Iran’s rapid military reconstruction underscores the ongoing threat posed by the regime despite months of war and sustained Israeli and American strikes targeting its infrastructure and weapons systems.

US officials cited in the report said Iran’s ability to quickly restore its drone and missile programs demonstrates that Tehran could still inflict major damage across the region should hostilities resume.

US Central Command declined to comment on the intelligence assessment, while a Pentagon spokesman stated that the US military “has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)