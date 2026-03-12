IDF Chief Apologizes For Failure To Warn Public Ahead Of Hezbollah Attack

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir apologized to the Israeli public after the military failed to notify civilians in advance of a large Hezbollah rocket and drone barrage on northern Israel last night.

In a video statement released following a visit to the IDF Northern Command, Zamir acknowledged that the public received unclear guidance despite intelligence indicating the attack was being prepared.

“Yesterday, an intelligence warning emerged. Following it, we prepared for incoming fire, carried out strikes, disrupted Hezbollah’s intentions, reinforced the air defenses, and thwarted most of the threat. Most of the launchers were neutralized within minutes,” Zamir said.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The IDF chief said that confusion developed among the public regarding the Home Front Command’s defensive instructions.

“Yesterday evening, a sense of lack of clarity arose among the public regarding the defensive guidelines. If there was a mistake, and my starting point is that there was, I, as chief of staff, am responsible for everything,” he said.

Zamir emphasized the importance of public trust in the military.

“Public trust is the most important asset of the IDF, and if it has been harmed, I regret it; we will investigate and learn,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)