U.S. Forces Strike Iranian Vessel Near USS Abraham Lincoln in Arabian Sea



BREAKING: U.S. forces fired on an Iranian vessel that approached the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, according to two U.S. officials cited by CBS News.

Officials say a U.S. Navy ship attempted to engage the vessel using its 5-inch Mark-45 naval gun, but the shots missed multiple times. A U.S. helicopter then struck the Iranian vessel with two Hellfire missiles.

The incident occurred earlier this week in the Arabian Sea, where the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is operating. The status of the Iranian vessel and its crew is currently unknown.