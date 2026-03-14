REPLACED — AND ELIMINATED: Israel Wipes Out Iran’s New Intelligence Commanders Days After Appointment

Israel’s military announced that it has eliminated two senior Iranian intelligence officials in a targeted strike in Tehran — just days after they were appointed to replace their predecessor who was killed earlier in the war.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the Israeli Air Force carried out the strike using precise intelligence provided by the IDF, killing Abdollah Jalali-Nasab and Amir Shariat, senior officials in the Intelligence Directorate of the “Khatam al-Anbiya” Emergency Command.

The unit operates directly under the authority of the leader of the Iranian regime.

The IDF said the two men were appointed only days earlier after Israel eliminated the previous head of the intelligence directorate, Saleh Asadi, during the opening stages of Operation Roaring Lion.

“Following the elimination of the head of the Intelligence Directorate, Saleh Asadi, during the opening blow of Operation Roaring Lion, Jalali and Shariat were appointed to replace them,” the IDF said.

Israeli officials described both men as key figures within Iran’s intelligence establishment and said they maintained close ties with the top leadership of the regime.

“The two senior intelligence commanders were key figures in the Iranian intelligence community. In addition, both were close to the leadership of the Iranian terrorist regime,” the IDF said.

According to the military, the intelligence branch of the “Khatam al-Anbiya” Emergency Command plays a critical role in analyzing intelligence gathered by Iranian forces and presenting it to senior officials during ongoing strategic assessments.

Those assessments, the IDF said, are used by Iran’s leadership to plan and conduct military operations against Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)