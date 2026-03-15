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2 Lightly Injured After Cluster Bomb Hits Tel Aviv In 7th Barrage Since Midnight

Missile impact site in Tel Aviv. (United Hatzalah)

Two people were lightly injured in Tel Aviv after an Iranian cluster bomb hit the city around noon on Sunday, the seventh Iranian missile barrage since midnight.

There were a number of impact sites in Tel Aviv, causing fires to break out and damage.

MDA paramedics administered medical treatment to two men in their 50s at one of the impact sites.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran fired missiles at central Israel, the Shomron, the Arava, and Eilat at about 5:30 a.m. A number of areas were hit by shrapnel, including Bnei Brak, Rishon L’Tzion, and Ramle, causing fires and damage, but b’chasdei Hashem, no injuries. However, at least four people were injured while running for shelter.

One of the impact sites in Tel Aviv. (MDA)

At 2:30 a.m., a ballistic missile barrage targeted central Israel, injuring two elderly people in their 80s. One suffered cuts from broken glass, and the other inhaled smoke, an MDA spokesperson stated.

At about 1:30 a.m., an Iranian ballistic missile barrage targeted Eilat.

United Hatzalah

Hezbollah also fired missiles at Israel overnight, with one cluster bomb hitting Metula. B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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