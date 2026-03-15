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“COWARD:” Geert Wilders Slams Macron For His Attack On Israel (In Hebrew)

Wilders meets with Netanyahu in 2024. (Ma'ayan Toaff/GPO)

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a message in Hebrew on X over the weekend, criticizing Israel over the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon and calling to stop its attacks on Hezbollah terrorists.

In his post Macron wrote, “I held talks yesterday with President Aoun, Prime Minister Salam, and Parliament Speaker Berri. Every possible step must be taken to prevent Lebanon from sinking into chaos. Hezbollah must immediately stop the dangerous escalation it is leading. Israel must give up on a large-scale attack and stop the massive strikes at a time when hundreds of thousands of people have already fled the bombardments. The Lebanese government has expressed its willingness to hold direct talks with Israel. All components of the state must be represented in these talks.”

He added, “Israel must seize this opportunity—launch discussions and bring about a ceasefire, find a sustainable solution, and allow the Lebanese authorities to fulfill their commitments for Lebanon’s sovereignty. France is ready to assist these discussions and host them in Paris.”

Macron neglected to mention that the Lebanese government has repeatedly failed to carry out its commitment to disarm Hezbollah, which fired over 200 missiles at Israel in one night last week.

Dutch politician Geert Wilders, an outspoken supporter of Israel, replied to Macron’s demands with one word, also in Hebrew: “Coward.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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