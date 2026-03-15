Several Injured, Extensive Damage After Cluster Bomb Hits Bnei Brak

Emergency forces were called to the scene in Bnei Brak following the fall of a cluster munition during a barrage fired from Iran toward central Israel early Sunday afternoon.

A residential building was directly hit, causing extensive damage to apartments in the building and surrounding area, and many windows were shattered from the force of the blast.

Magen David Adom teams that were dispatched to the scene provided medical treatment to a man around 60 who was injured by glass shards to his head. His condition was defined as moderate, and he was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv for further treatment.

At the same time as the strike in Bnei Brak, MDA teams were sent to scan additional locations across the central region following reports of further impacts. In Ramat Gan, paramedics treated a man around 70 who sustained minor injuries from the blast wave. He was also evacuated to Ichilov Hospital.

In Petach Tikva, MDA teams provided medical treatment to a 46-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman who suffered ringing in their ears due to the blast wave. Both were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital with minor injuries.

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According to initial assessments by the defense establishment, the barrages toward central Israel likely included a cluster-type missile, which led to multiple impact sites and shrapnel damage in several locations.

“There are about 15 people with very light injuries at the impact site in Bnei Brak, most of them suffering from shock,” said Effi Feldman, head of the United Hatzalah organization in Bnei Brak, in an interview with Kol Barama radio. “Some will be taken to the hospital. It was a major neis.”

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MDA medic Moshe Weinman, who arrived at the scene in Bnei Brak, added, “The 60-year-old who was moderately injured got out of a car that was hit by shrapnel. If he had gone into a safe room, it would have ended differently. Several apartments were significantly damaged.”

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(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)