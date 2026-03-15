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SECRET TALKS? Ron Dermer Visits Saudi Arabia As Lebanon Ceasefire Discussions Emerge

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer (R) speak with US envoy to the Mideast Steve Witkoff (L), during the premier's visit to Washington, DC on July 7, 2025. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

As Israel’s military continues its campaign against Iran and Hezbollah, quiet diplomatic efforts are also underway behind the scenes as regional leaders begin discussing what a possible post-war arrangement in Lebanon could look like.

According to reports, Ron Dermer, one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest confidants and a longtime senior adviser, recently traveled to Saudi Arabia to hold discussions with senior Saudi officials.

Dermer reportedly discussed Israel’s escalating military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon as well as potential future ceasefire arrangements once the fighting subsides.

The visit took place within the past two weeks, after the war with Iran had already begun.

Dermer, who previously served as Israel’s strategic affairs minister, has reportedly been brought back by Netanyahu to oversee the Lebanon portfolio as the conflict with Hezbollah intensifies.

According to the report, broader diplomatic discussions are also taking place involving Lebanon, the United States, and France regarding the future structure of Israel-Lebanon relations once the current conflict comes to an end.

The Lebanese government, which has been described as strongly opposed to Hezbollah’s role in the war, is reportedly interested in holding direct talks with Israel in a third country as part of potential diplomatic efforts to stabilize the border region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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