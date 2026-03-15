Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Iran War And Rising Fuel Costs Could Boost Panama Canal Traffic, Administrator Says

A cargo ship goes through the Panama Canal’s Cocoli locks in Panama City, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez said Thursday that the conflict in the Middle East and rising fuel costs could ultimately benefit the interoceanic waterway as global shippers adjust routes.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Vásquez said that higher energy, fuel and navigation costs could make the Panama Canal a more attractive option for commercial traffic.

“When costs increase, in general when the price of marine fuel rises, the Panama Canal becomes a more attractive route,” Vásquez said.

Oil prices have risen amid the war in the Middle East, which has led to the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran in response to U.S. and Israeli attacks. About one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through the waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf.

If higher energy costs persist, routing cargo through Panama can cut voyages by between three and 15 days, depending on the route, while reducing fuel consumption, he said.

Vásquez said higher fuel costs are expected to affect container ships, bulk carriers and tankers transporting liquefied natural gas. If Middle Eastern supplies are disrupted, shipments may be replaced by other sources, including the United States, which could redirect some LNG cargo from Europe to Asia via Panama.

Gerardo Bósquez, an executive with the Panama Maritime Chamber, said a prolonged conflict could reshape global trade routes, with gas transport among the segments likely to benefit.

Vásquez cautioned that any changes will not be immediate and will depend on how long cargo operators expect the conflict and instability in the Gulf last.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

IDF Says 70% Of Iranian Missile Launchers Destroyed, Some IRGC Members Beginning To Desert

Trump: Iran’s Military “Decimated”; Demands Help From Other Countries To Secure Strait Of Hormuz [VIDEOS]

WATCH: Iranian FM Insists Enriched Uranium Is “Buried Under the Rubble” Forever, Refuses Ceasefire or Negotiations

U.S. Jewish Security Groups Warn: “Most Elevated, Complex Threat In Modern History”

Report: Israel Receives Munitions Shipment For Continued Strikes In Iran

“Not Very Bright”: U.S. Intelligence Said Iran’s Former Supreme Leader Doubted Son’s Fitness to Rule

“CHECKMATE”: Senior Lawmaker Says Trump Strike On “Crown Jewel” Kharg Island Cornered Iranian Regime; “He Could Declare Victory”

MAILBAG: The Future Of Jews In The UK Is At Risk — But Not For The Reason You Think

WATCH: Netanyahu Mocks Viral Death Rumors: “I’m Not Dead — Just Dying for Coffee”

ISRAEL WAR TOLL RISES: 3,195 Hospitalized Since War Began, 108 Injured In Past 24 Hours