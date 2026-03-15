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IDF Reveals: Michigan Terrorist’s Brother Was Hezbollah Commander Killed In War Last Week

Police respond to the scene of a shooting and vehicle attack near Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)

The IDF on Sunday disclosed that intelligence findings have linked Hezbollah terror activity in Lebanon to last week’s attack at a synagogue in Michigan.

According to the information, the terrorist who carried out the attack in Michigan was the brother of a Hezbollah commander eliminated by the Israeli Air Force during Operation Roaring Lion.

The slain commander, Ibrahim Mohammed Ghazali, oversaw weapons operations within a specialized branch of Hezbollah’s Badr unit. He was killed last week in an IDF strike on a Hezbollah facility.

The Badr unit has been responsible for launching hundreds of rockets toward Israel throughout the war.

His brother, Ayman Mohammed Ghazali, was identified as the terrorist who carried out last Thursday’s attack at the synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Lebanese media reported that Ayman carried out the attack to avenge the deaths of his two brothers, Qassem and Ibrahim, who were killed in an IDF strike in their village in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley.

Ghazali, a Lebanese national, first entered the United States in 2011 on an IR1 immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen. He later became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2016 during the Obama administration.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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