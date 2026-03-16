Iranian Civilians Expose Regime Force Locations Online, Urge Israel To Attack Them

Social media platforms in Iran have become a real‑time civilian intelligence arena in recent days, Channel 12 News reported.

Monitoring by Channel 12 of social media activity in Iran shows that users are publishing locations and alerts about the movements of Basij forces and calling for them to be attacked.

“Israel has decided to strike the Basij’s nightly gatherings. Well done. That’s the right direction,” one user wrote.

At the same time, videos are spreading that show how regime forces try to conceal themselves within civilian areas—in tunnels, schools, and even taxis.

One user wrote on Sunday morning that regime security forces continue to use civilian areas for movement and deployment in Tehran. According to the post, forces from the police stations in Pasdaran and Majidiyeh are using parking garages at shopping centers in the Heravi neighborhood of northeast Tehran. “Almas Heravi Center Mall and Rojeh Center have become places where the forces are stationed,” he wrote.

A second user posted a list on Friday night of locations where she said checkpoints had been deployed in Tehran. A third posted a list of checkpoints on Motzei Shabbos that he said were set up across Tehran during the evening hours.

Another user suggested that if the strikes continue, they could influence developments on the streets. “After the drone operation ends—whose goal is to push the regime’s security forces away from the streets—civilians will be able to come out, and large protest marches against the regime will begin,” he wrote.

Footage circulating online shows Basij forces in Tehran using a yellow taxi to set up a checkpoint, apparently in an attempt to blend into civilian traffic and avoid being targeted in drone strikes.

Another video shows regime forces leaving the grounds of a girls’ elementary school in Tehran in cars and on motorcycles.

The use of public institutions and educational facilities by regime forces is a known phenomenon, intended to allow them to blend into the civilian environment and make it harder to identify and target them.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)