“CHECKMATE”: Senior Lawmaker Says Trump Strike On “Crown Jewel” Kharg Island Cornered Iranian Regime; “He Could Declare Victory”

A senior U.S. lawmaker said the American bombing raid targeting Iran’s Kharg Island — the country’s largest oil export terminal — represents a decisive strategic blow against the Iranian regime.

Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas described the strike as “checkmate” against Iran’s leadership during an appearance on Fox News Sunday, praising President Donald Trump’s strategy in targeting what he called a critical asset for Tehran.

“The attack on Kharg Island, which is a crown jewel, 90 percent of the exports out of Iran come from there. It is like a checkmate on the supreme leader,” McCaul said.

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Kharg Island serves as Iran’s primary oil export hub, with roughly 90 percent of the country’s crude shipments passing through facilities located on the island in the Persian Gulf.

McCaul called the operation a major success and said the military objective of weakening the Iranian regime is already being achieved.

“It was an absolutely brilliant military strategy. So the military objective is very clear, and it’s going very well. The president could declare victory there,” he said.

President Trump said Friday that the strike “obliterated” Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, though he emphasized that the United States deliberately avoided hitting oil infrastructure at the facility.

The attack comes amid growing concern in global energy markets over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

Despite the immediate economic uncertainty, McCaul argued that the long-term impact of the campaign could strengthen U.S. control over global energy markets.

“I think, again, controlling Kharg Island, controlling Venezuela and the oil energy exports there, long term, we’re going have more control over energy in this world than we did before the invasion of Iran,” he said.

The Texas congressman acknowledged that Americans may feel economic pressure in the short term but argued the outcome would ultimately benefit the United States.

“Long term, it is going to put us far better off for not just my children, but for the future generations,” McCaul said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)