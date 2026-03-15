“Kill All Jews” And “Make Osama Proud”: Antisemitic Graffiti at San Jose State Sparks Fear Among Jewish Students

Antisemitic graffiti discovered at San Jose State University has rattled the campus Jewish community, after messages calling for the “eradication of Jews” were found written on walls across university property.

The graffiti appeared on March 11 and 12 and included several threatening slogans, among them “Kill all Jews,” “Make Osama proud,” and “Avoid SJSU 4 Muslims,” according to reports from local media and community watchdogs.

University police have opened an investigation into the vandalism, but the discovery has already raised concern among Jewish students and faculty members who say the rhetoric echoes past incidents that have escalated beyond words.

“What we saw this week were threats written on walls,” Philip Heller, president of the San Jose State Jewish Faculty and Staff Association, told ABC News. “But we’ve seen physical violence before, and that’s why there is real concern about what could come next.”

The graffiti was later removed, and the university sent a campus-wide message stating that investigators have not identified evidence pointing to a specific or credible threat.

Still, many students say the atmosphere on campus has become uneasy.

In response to the incident, university officials offered a counseling session for Jewish students and community members. But according to Heller, no one attended.

His explanation, he said, was telling.

“As far as I can tell, students didn’t want to gather in one place,” Heller said.

San Jose State has grappled with antisemitic incidents before. Heller noted that earlier graffiti and harassment targeting Jewish students had been reported on campus in recent months.

The latest incident comes as authorities are also investigating a suspected antisemitic assault that occurred just a few miles away at Santana Row, a busy shopping and dining district near the university.

In that case, two Israeli-American men reported being attacked after assailants overheard them speaking Hebrew outside a restaurant. Police are treating the assault as a possible hate crime.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)