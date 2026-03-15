Trump: Iran’s Military “Decimated”; Demands Help From Other Countries To Secure Strait Of Hormuz [VIDEOS]

President Donald Trump said the United States and Israel are coordinating efforts to secure maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz as Iran continues to threaten the critical shipping route during the ongoing war.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said Washington is in discussions with roughly seven countries about helping patrol the vital oil and gas corridor.

“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their own territory,” Trump said.

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Trump argued the United States has less dependence on the waterway than many other nations.

He said China receives roughly 90 percent of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States receives only a minimal amount. When asked whether China would participate in the security effort, Trump declined to comment.

“It would be nice to have other countries police that with us, and we’ll help. We’ll work with them,” he said.

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Trump also said the United States remains in contact with Iran but expressed skepticism that Tehran is prepared for serious negotiations to end the conflict.

“I don’t think they are ready,” he said.

The president added that Iran’s military capabilities have been severely weakened during the fighting.

“I think I’d just say they’re decimated,” Trump said when asked whether he was prepared to declare victory in the conflict.

“If we left right now, it would take them ten years and more to rebuild. But I’m still not declaring it over,” he added.

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Trump said U.S. operations have effectively destroyed Iran’s air force and air defense systems.

“We’ve taken out their air force. They have no air defense whatsoever,” he said, adding that Iran’s missile and drone capabilities have also been significantly reduced.

Trump noted that the United States and Israel are working closely together in the campaign.

“The two militaries are very well coordinated,” he said.

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Reporter: You said that we are nowhere near sending ground troops to the Middle East. Are we still in that situation?

Trump: I don’t talk about military strategy. Who would answer a question like that?

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Trump: You could make the case that maybe we shouldn’t even be there at all…It’s almost like we do it for habit—but we also do it for some very good allies that we have in the Middle East.

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)