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“Cut Off The Head Of The Snake:” Saudi Crown Prince In Close Contact With Trump

President Trump with Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman. Photo: The White House

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has maintained regular contact with US President Donald Trump since the war began, the New York Times reported.

According to several White House officials, Bin Salman is encouraging Trump to continue “hitting the Iranians hard.”

Bin Salman’s urging is an echo of the advice of the late Saudi King Abdullah and many other leaders of Gulf states, who repeatedly urged Washington to deal with Iran and “cut off the head of the snake.”

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Bin Salman was instrumental in persuading Trump to launch an attack on Iran.

According to the report, Bin Salman called Trump several times last month to urge him to authorize a military operation against Iran, warning that if he didn’t strike soon, Iran would emerge stronger and even more dangerous.

The Crown Prince’s brother, Khalid bin Salman, delivered a similar message to Trump in private meetings during a visit to Washington in January.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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