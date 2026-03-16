KOSEL BATTLE: Knesset Advances Bill Expanding Chareidi Authority Over Kosel Plaza

A Knesset committee on Monday advanced a bill that would strengthen Charieidi authority over the Kosel Plaza.

The Knesset House Committee voted to send the proposal to the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee to prepare it for its first reading in the Knesset plenum.

The legislation comes after a recent High Court ruling pushing the government to upgrade the egalitarian prayer area at the Kosel known as Ezrat Yisrael, which is used by Reform and other non-traditional groups.

If passed, the bill would give Israel’s two Chief Rabbis final authority over Jewish holy sites, including the Kosel area. Any activity carried out there against their instructions — including non-Orthodox prayer services — could be classified as a desecration of a holy place, which under Israeli law carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Reform groups and activists promoting mixed prayer at the Kosel sharply criticized the proposal.

Supporters say the legislation is necessary to preserve the kedusha and traditional character of the Kosel, the holiest site where Yidden can daven.

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