SEE THIS: Iranian Missile Fragment Falls Just Feet From Arizal Mikvah In Tzefas [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Emergency crews in Tzefas responded after a large fragment from an Iranian missile was discovered just a few feet from the historic mikvah of the Arizal.

Fire and monitoring teams from the Galil-Golan station arrived at the scene and conducted extensive scans and environmental testing using specialized equipment.

After completing the inspections, officials confirmed that no hazardous materials were present at the site.

Incident commander Rav-Reshef Roi Finish said crews located a large missile fragment near the area and carefully carried out monitoring operations to ensure there was no risk of dangerous material leaks or injuries.

Once the area was cleared and confirmed safe, authorities declared the situation under control.

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)