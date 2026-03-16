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RISING CASUALTIES: U.S. Says About 200 Troops Injured In Iran War

Approximately 200 U.S. service members have been injured during the ongoing war with Iran, according to U.S. Central Command.

CENTCOM spokesperson Timothy Hawkins said the injuries occurred across seven different countries during the military campaign.

The vast majority of the injuries were minor, and more than 180 troops have already returned to duty.

The latest figures mark an increase from the 140 injuries the Pentagon reported as of March 10. At that time, eight of the wounded were described as severely injured.

U.S. officials also confirmed that 13 American service members have been killed in action so far in the conflict.

Military officials note that injury numbers often change as some troops delay seeking medical care depending on the severity of their injuries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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