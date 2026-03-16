CEASEFIRE STRAIN: Hamas Holds Talks With Trump’s Board Of Peace Amid Iran War

Representatives of Hamas held talks in Cairo with envoys from President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace in an effort to preserve the Gaza ceasefire, which has come under strain since the U.S. and Israel launched their war with Iran, Reuters reports.

The meeting over the weekend is the first publicly known contact between Hamas and the board since the Iran war began. The board, chaired by Trump, was created to oversee postwar plans for Gaza.

Sources told Reuters that Hamas warned it could back away from some ceasefire commitments if Israel maintains restrictions imposed on Gaza during the Iran conflict.

Shortly after the meeting, Israel announced it would soon reopen the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which had been closed since the start of the Iran war.

Before the conflict with Iran, Trump’s Gaza plan had been a central element of his Middle East strategy. However, talks on Hamas disarmament — expected to be a key phase of the plan — have reportedly been paused since the war began.

U.S. officials confirmed that American envoys have been meeting regional partners in Cairo as part of ongoing efforts to advance Trump’s broader Gaza framework.

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