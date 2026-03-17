MORE SURPRISES AHEAD: Netanyahu Addresses Eliminations Of Larijani And Soleimani [SEE VIDEO]

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that Israel has eliminated senior Iranian figures as part of its ongoing campaign against the regime.

“This morning, we eliminated Ali Larijani. Ali Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, that group of gangsters that effectively runs Iran,” Netanyahu said, adding that the commander of the Basij was also killed.

He said Israel is continuing operations inside Iran using Air Force jets and UAVs.

“We are undermining this regime in the hope of giving the Iranian people an opportunity to remove it,” Netanyahu stated. “It will not happen all at once… but if we persist, we will give them the chance to take their destiny into their own hands.”

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Netanyahu emphasized close coordination with the United States, saying he spoke at length with President Donald Trump and highlighted joint military cooperation.

“There is cooperation between our air forces and navies… We will assist both through indirect attacks… and through direct actions. There are many more surprises.”

Quoting the pasuk, he added: “By stratagems, you shall make war.”

Turning to the Israeli public, Netanyahu stressed the importance of unity and resolve.

“The most important thing for winning a war is determination: Determination, determination, determination,” he said. “We are determined to win, and we will achieve these goals.”

He urged the public to ignore negative narratives, saying Israel is reaching “historical milestones” and has become “a formidable power, almost a global one,” standing alongside the United States.

Netanyahu also addressed economic concerns, saying he has instructed officials to expand compensation efforts and assist affected communities.

“We will help the North, and we will help everyone in need,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)