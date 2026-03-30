“You’ll See Shortly”: Trump Warns Iran Response Coming After Strike On Israeli Oil Refinery

President Donald Trump on Monday warned Iran that a U.S. response is imminent following a new wave of strikes on critical infrastructure, saying retaliation is coming “shortly.”

Speaking to the NY Post, Trump issued the direct warning after Iran targeted Israel’s largest oil refinery in Haifa, where a major fire broke out following a missile strike. Separate Iranian attacks also included strikes on a water and electrical facility in Kuwait.

“You’ll see shortly,” Trump said when asked about the U.S. response.

The president also indicated that Washington is closely watching Iran’s political leadership, specifically parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, suggesting that the U.S. will soon determine whether Tehran is willing to engage diplomatically.

“We’re gonna find out,” Trump said. “I’ll let you know that in about a week.”

Trump described a dramatic shift inside Iran’s leadership, claiming that much of the country’s previous power structure has been eliminated and replaced by figures he said appear more open to engagement.

“There has been total regime change,” he said. “The other people are all dead.”

He also pointed to uncertainty surrounding Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since the start of U.S. and Israeli operations in late February. Trump suggested the leader may be severely injured, though U.S. officials have not confirmed his status.

“Nobody’s heard from him,” Trump said. “We think probably yes, but in extraordinarily bad shape.”

The latest developments come as global markets react to the intensifying conflict. Oil prices surged to around $115 per barrel in early trading Monday, while U.S. gas prices climbed to their highest levels since 2022.

Trump has also warned that the United States could target Iran’s energy infrastructure if a resolution is not reached soon. In a post on Truth Social, he said the U.S. could consider “blowing up and completely obliterating” Iran’s power plants, oil facilities, and other key infrastructure if Tehran does not move toward a deal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)