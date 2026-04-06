How Many Missiles Does Iran Have Left? Israel Says ‘Several Hundred.’ Its Own Sources Aren’t Sure.

More than a month into the war, one of the most consequential questions facing Israeli and American planners remains unanswered: how many ballistic missiles does Iran actually have left?

The IDF’s official position is that Iran retains several hundred ballistic missiles from an original stockpile of approximately 2,500. But IDF sources have acknowledged to The Jerusalem Post that no one really knows for certain.

The uncertainty broke into the open after Channel 12 reported, citing IDF Air Force Col. “T,” that Iran still possesses more than 1,000 ballistic missiles — directly contradicting the military’s own prior estimates. When the Jerusalem Post pressed the IDF on the discrepancy, the military initially stood by its lower estimate before conceding that the true number remains unknown.

The gap between those two figures — several hundred versus more than one thousand — is not a rounding error. It is the difference between an adversary in its final chapter and one with significant destructive capacity remaining.

At the heart of the uncertainty is a question that neither Israel nor the United States has been able to resolve cleanly: how many of the missiles buried under rubble from Israeli strikes are genuinely destroyed, and how many are temporarily inaccessible but ultimately salvageable?

In some cases, Iran has developed specialized bulldozer teams capable of clearing caved-in missile silos within less than a day. Missiles recovered through such efforts would not only remain part of Iran’s long-term arsenal — they could potentially be made ready for use in the short term.

Missile launchers present an additional layer of complexity. The IDF has said roughly 70 to 80 percent of Iran’s launchers have been put out of commission for at least some period of time, with approximately half of those destroyed outright and the other half buried and neutralized — for now. How long they remain neutralized depends on Iran’s recovery capabilities.

The confusion is compounded by inconsistent public messaging. Both the U.S. and Israel have at various points claimed Iran’s missile capabilities were reduced by 90 percent, yet Iran’s actual firing rate has temporarily spiked upward on multiple occasions since those claims were made, before declining again.

Despite the uncertainty, several relatively firm data points help frame the question. Iran has fired more than 500 ballistic missiles at Israel since the war began. Gulf states have collectively reported absorbing approximately 1,300 Iranian missile strikes. Iran’s daily launch rate fell below 20 missiles per day by the fourth day of the war and has since declined further.

Starting from the IDF’s baseline figure of 2,500 missiles at the war’s outset, simple arithmetic suggests Iran has fired roughly 1,800 missiles at Israel and Gulf targets combined, leaving fewer than 700 even if Israeli strikes had destroyed nothing. Factor in several hundred missiles destroyed in strikes, and the official estimate of a few hundred remaining becomes mathematically plausible.

But that math rests on the 2,500 baseline — and that number has already been revised once. The IDF assessed Iran’s starting stockpile at 2,500 missiles as of June 2025, then quietly revised the figure upward to 3,000 missiles months later. If the original baseline was again an undercount, every calculation built on top of it shifts accordingly.

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