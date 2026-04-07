WATCH: Netanyahu Says Israel “Crushing” Iran Regime With Expanding Strikes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is intensifying its campaign against Iran, targeting key military and logistical infrastructure used by the regime.

“We are crushing the terrorist regime in Iran. But we are doing so with even greater vigor, and with increasing force.”

Netanyahu revealed that Israeli strikes over the past two days hit major assets, including aircraft and transport networks used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Yesterday, our pilots destroyed transport planes and dozens of helicopters at an Iranian Air Force base. Today, they attacked the train tracks and bridges used by the Revolutionary Guards.”

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He said the infrastructure was being used to move weapons, materials, and operatives targeting Israel, the United States, and other countries in the region.

Netanyahu emphasized that the campaign is not directed at the Iranian people, but at the regime itself.

“These actions… are not intended to attack the Iranian people. On the contrary, they are intended to weaken and crush the terrorist regime that has oppressed them for 47 years.”

He added that the ongoing operation is reshaping the regional balance of power.

“This is no longer the same Iran, nor is it the same Israel. We are changing the balance of power from one end to the other.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)