Netanyahu In Dramatic Announcement: “Israel To Hold Direct Negotiations With Lebanon On Peace Deal”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening announced he had directed the cabinet to move forward with direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible, following repeated appeals from Beirut to advance such a process.

Netanyahu said the talks will focus on disarming Hezbollah and potentially formalizing peace relations between Israel and Lebanon.

The announcement comes amid continuous Hezbollah fire at northern Israel on Thursday and Iran’s threats to continue blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah. As of 7 p.m. on Thursday, Hezbollah fired about 70 rockets at Israel.

Netanyahu noted that Israel appreciates the Lebanese prime minister’s call to demilitarize Beirut. The negotiations are expected to begin next week.

An Israeli official told Channel 14 that the talks are expected to take place “under fire,” and that Israel is preparing to continue strikes in Lebanon alongside diplomatic efforts.

Against the backdrop of the announcement, Channel 12 News—citing journalist Barak Ravid—reported that Netanyahu held phone calls with U.S. President Donald Trump and White House envoy Steve Witkoff, during which Witkoff asked Netanyahu to “de-escalate” strikes in Lebanon in order not to prevent the collapse of the ceasefire with Iran.

It was also reported, citing a senior Israeli official, that Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, is expected to lead the direct negotiations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Israeli sources told Kan News that one objective of the IDF operations in southern Lebanon is to compel the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Isru Chag in Israel)