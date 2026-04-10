Israel’s Health Ministry: Over 7,500 Hospitalized for War-Related Injuries Since February

More than 7,500 people have been hospitalized for war-related injuries since fighting with Iran began on February 28, Israel’s Health Ministry reported.

Of the 7,527 admitted, 108 remain hospitalized. Two are in critical condition, 13 in serious condition, 27 in moderate condition, and 66 in good condition. The figures include both soldiers and civilians.

The ministry does not break down injuries by cause. Some were indirect, including people hurt while rushing to shelters, rather than as a result of missile strikes directly.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)