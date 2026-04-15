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LOOK IN THE MIRROR: Iranian Embassy Posts AI-Generated Image Comparing Netanyahu to Hitler

Iran’s embassy in Indonesia published an AI-generated image on its official X account Wednesday comparing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

The post showed Netanyahu sitting in a train carriage, gazing out a window. In the reflection, Hitler stares back wearing the same outfit. The caption read: “Times change, crimes don’t.”

The image is the latest in a sustained Iranian propaganda campaign drawing comparisons between Netanyahu and Hitler. Iran has deployed the comparison repeatedly and through multiple channels. Last August, banners in Tehran’s Palestine Square depicted Netanyahu in an Israeli-branded Nazi-style uniform, labeling him “Hitnayahu” in Farsi and calling Israel the “German Nazis of today” in Hebrew. State-aligned propaganda outlets have amplified similar messaging.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

3 Responses

  3. Joseph Goebbels,

    You are full of Nazi blood from your close relative and not even Jewish so that’s rich coming from you.

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