SECRET U.S. DEPLOYMENT? Report Claims Elite American Paratroopers Were Quietly Stationed In Israel For Potential Iran Operation

A new report claims that elite American paratroopers were secretly deployed to Israel as part of U.S. contingency planning for a possible military operation against Iran.

According to independent American journalist Ken Klippenstein, internal U.S. Army deployment orders indicate that elements of the famed 82nd Airborne Division were sent to Israel earlier this year, despite Pentagon announcements only stating that the troops were being deployed to the broader Middle East region.

The report alleges that when the Pentagon announced the deployment of forces from the 82nd Airborne Division in March, it omitted a key detail: some of the troops were reportedly sent directly to Israel rather than to traditional American bases in the Gulf.

The 82nd Airborne Division is one of the U.S. military’s premier rapid-response units, trained for airborne assaults, deep penetration missions, and the rapid seizure of strategic territory in hostile environments.

According to Klippenstein, a military source familiar with operational planning claimed the deployment was linked to joint U.S.-Israeli contingency plans developed in recent months. Among the scenarios reportedly discussed were the possible seizure of Iran’s Kharg Island, a critical hub for the country’s oil exports, and the establishment of a foothold along Iran’s coastline.

The report cites an April 7, 2026 deployment order directing personnel from the 2nd Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment — known as the “Geronimo” Battalion — to deploy to Israel on temporary assignment.

To date, the Pentagon has not publicly acknowledged any deployment of U.S. combat troops to Israel. Official statements have only indicated that the forces were assigned to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations in the region.

According to the report, keeping Israel’s role confidential may have been intended to avoid public scrutiny of potential U.S. involvement in future military operations against Iran, while also sparing Gulf Arab allies from the political sensitivities associated with hosting such missions.

Military analysts note that positioning forces in Israel would provide Washington with greater operational flexibility by reducing reliance on regional partners for logistical approvals in the event of a crisis.

Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is considered one of Iran’s most strategically important economic assets, serving as a primary export terminal for Iranian oil. Any operation targeting the island would represent a major escalation and could significantly impact Iran’s economy.

The report does not claim that any ground operation against Iran is imminent. Rather, it suggests that Washington sought to preserve a broad range of military options during a period of heightened tensions with Tehran.

Neither the Pentagon nor Israeli officials have publicly commented on the claims.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)