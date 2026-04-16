THE RETURN CONTINUES: Lev L’Achim Event Draws Thousands As Kiruv Surges Across Eretz Yisroel [PHOTOS]

Yesterday in ירושלים, thousands gathered for the annual “כנסיה הגדולה” of Lev L’Achim—a moment that has become a cornerstone in the עולם התורה והקירוב for over thirty years.

This was not merely a convention. It was a his’orerus—a coming together of hearts and minds, of those who carry the burden and the zechus of being עוסקים בהשבת בנים לאביהם שבשמים.

The gathering was graced by the presence of the Gedolei Yisrael שליט״א, whose very presence infused the room with a sense of purpose and אחריות. The theme this year, “והשיב,” was not just a slogan—it was a reality being lived, especially in light of the current מלחמה, which has stirred בתוך כלל ישראל a deep awakening, a renewed thirst for meaning, for אמת, for תורה.

Maran HaRav Dov Landau שליט״א delivered the central address, speaking with clarity and depth about the מצב הדור. He described how “העם שבשדות צמא לדבר ה׳”—the simple Yid, even one far removed, carries within him a yearning for דבר ה׳. He emphasized that even those who appear distant often possess a quiet respect—even admiration—for תורה and for those who dedicate their lives to it.

And despite the רוח הזמן, despite the pressures and voices that seek to weaken the standing of תורה, HaRav Landau was unequivocal: “לא תהיה.” The Torah will endure. More than that—it will prevail. And the כלי that brings hearts back is not argument, not confrontation, but the מאור שבתורה itself. When an אברך sits and learns with another Yid, with patience and with a פנים מאירות, something פנימי is awakened. A נשמה begins to remember.

A letter from HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch שליט״א, read aloud at the gathering, reinforced this reality. He wrote of the remarkable סייעתא דשמיא being witnessed—that בתי מדרש are filling to capacity, that more and more are knocking on the doors, seeking entry, seeking connection. Until new בתי מדרש and מדרשות had to be opened across the country to accommodate the surge.

He described how the rising קול התורה of those returning is beginning to drown out the opposing voices, those that seek, רח״ל, to diminish Torah. And he concluded with a heartfelt ברכה: that those engaged in this מלאכת הקודש should continue to grow and expand, להגדיל תורה ולהאדירה.

HaRav Avraham Salim שליט״א spoke about the unique כוח of Lev L’Achim, acting under the guidance of Gedolei Yisrael, in returning a ציבור that is genuinely thirsty for דבר ה׳.

HaRav Dovid Cohen שליט״א gave expression to a painful truth, declaring that for decades there has been a מלחמת דת in ארץ ישראל—and that without Lev L’Achim, מאות אלפים בערי השדה could have been lost. His words were not said as rhetoric, but as a sober recognition of what is at stake—and what is being saved.

HaRav Dan Segal שליט״א emphasized the tremendous חשיבות of זיכוי הרבים, noting that such efforts awaken רחמי שמים in a profound way.

Additional דברי חיזוק were delivered by HaRav Moshe Yehuda Schlesinger שליט״א, HaRav Tzvi Drabkin שליט״א, HaRav Aryeh Levy שליט״א, HaRav Shraga Shteinman שליט״א, HaRav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel שליט״א, along with the leadership of Lev L’Achim, who expressed deep appreciation to the אברכים and פעילים who dedicate themselves, often quietly and without recognition, to this mission.

The gathering opened with תפילה and פרקי תהילים, led by HaRav Binyomin Finkel שליט״א, setting the tone of dependence on הקב״ה in all that is being done. HaRav Chaim Feinstein שליט״א followed with words that framed the moment with perspective and responsibility.

A significant portion of the program was dedicated to a שו״ת session with HaRav Yitzchok Zilberstein שליט״א, addressing real and pressing שאלות that arise in the field—particularly in the current מצב—giving clarity and direction to those engaged in kiruv.

One of the most impactful moments of the entire gathering was when dozens of young men—graduates of the מדרשיות for מתחזקים—came up to the stage. These were individuals who, not long ago, stood far from a life of תורה. And now, they stood as בני תורה, learning, growing, living differently. Not as a “story,” but as a מציאות.

It was not presented with drama or theatrics. It did not need to be. The sight itself spoke.

You could see, in a quiet way, what happens when one אברך does not give up. When he continues to show up, to learn, to care—without pressure, without arguments—just with consistency and אמת. The immense power of the revolution that is happening nightly in Batei Medrash across the country.

That is the story.

Not a single dramatic moment—but a process. A relationship. A spark that is patiently nurtured until it becomes something lasting.

The מנהלי הארגון, HaRav Eliezer Sorotzkin and HaRav Avraham Zeibald שליט״א, concluded by thanking the many אברכים and פעילים who have answered the call of Gedolei Yisrael—those who give of their time, their energy, and themselves, to bring another Yid closer.

In a generation searching for direction, this gathering made one thing clear: the רצון to return is there. The נשמות are ready.

And with the steady, devoted efforts of those who refuse to give up on even one Yid—those נשמות are finding their way home.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)