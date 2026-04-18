Indictment Expected On Serious Espionage Affair In Israeli Air Force

A serious and disturbing espionage affair involving a suspected network operating within the Israeli Air Force on behalf of Iranian intelligence was revealed on Motzei Shabbos by i24News.

According to the report, two active-duty Air Force soldiers have been detained for about a month on suspicion of maintaining contact with hostile elements and transferring sensitive security information to them during wartime.

Iranian handlers instructed the soldiers to gather and transfer detailed intelligence information on Air Force bases, operational capabilities, and classified weapons systems.

In addition, they were instructed to gather information on senior political and security figures. One of the primary targets was reportedly Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich.

At the beginning of the affair, additional soldiers were detained, some of whom served in particularly sensitive units.

The two main suspects are being investigated by the Shin Bet and the police due to the severity of their actions, but the investigation into the other soldiers has been transferred to the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division, which is examining the extent of their involvement and the scope of the information they transferred.

The investigation is now in its final stages, and an indictment is expected to be filed in the coming week. If there is no change, it will include the charge of aiding the enemy during wartime.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)