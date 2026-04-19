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Israel’s Population Hits 10.2 Million; Jews Make Up 76%, Arabs 21.1%

Israel’s population has reached 10.244 million ahead of the country’s 78th Independence Day, reflecting an increase of approximately 146,000 people, or 1.4 percent, over the past year, according to new data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The report shows that 7.79 million residents, or about 76 percent of the population, are Jewish. Arabs make up 2.157 million people, accounting for 21.1 percent, while approximately 296,000 individuals, or 2.9 percent, are classified under other categories.

Population growth over the past year was driven in part by about 177,000 births, along with the arrival of roughly 21,000 immigrants to the country. The data also indicates that a significant majority of the population—around four out of five citizens—were born in Israel.

According to the bureau, Israel’s population has grown more than twelvefold since the country was established in 1948.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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