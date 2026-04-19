IDF Reservist Who Protected Jews From Arab Mob Arrested, Denied Access To Lawyer

On an almost daily basis, left-wing outlets publish articles with various claims about “settlers” attacking Palestinians. Most of the reports leave out vital information, omitting the fact that the settlers were only responding to an Arab-initiated attack. Some of the reports are completely false.

One of those incidents occurred about a month ago, when IDF and police forces were deployed to the Shomron to assist Jewish shepherds who were attacked by Arabs. While the Israeli forces were restoring order, one of the Arabs, a resident of the Palestinian Authority, was killed.

The Shin Bet and police later arrested an IDF reservist from the Shomron who was “suspected” of being involved in the Palestinian’s death. Media outlets reported that the reservist was suspected of “killing” the Palestinian without even mentioning that he was engaged in protecting the lives of Jews who were attacked!

The soldier, who served hundreds of days of reserve duty as an officer during the war in Gaza, was imprisoned for several days on an exceptional order preventing him from meeting a lawyer.

Attorney Nati Rom from the Honenu legal aid organization, who is now representing the soldier, slammed the Shin Bet and police, saying that none of the Arabs who attacked the shepherds were arrested or investigated, while the soldier who came to defend them is now imprisoned under draconian orders.

“This is an absurd situation,” Rom said. “A soldier who dedicates his life to defending the state is being interrogated by the Shin Bet while Hamas issues a statement supporting the rioters. I call on the authorities to immediately reverse this harm to our heroic soldiers.”

The CEO of the Yesha Council, Omer Rachamim, condemned the reservist’s arrest, writing on X: “A reserve soldier is being held in a Shin Bet facility and denied access to a lawyer. I call on the Shin Bet to come to its senses and stop the questionable practice of denying access to legal counsel, especially regarding a heroic soldier who risked his life in the war.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)