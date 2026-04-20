“This Is Europe 2026”: Shock in Stockholm Over Gruesome Antisemitic Display

Israel’s ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo Kulman, expressed outrage over a disturbing and gruesome display of antisemitism during a march on the streets of Stockholm over the weekend.

During the march, a man dressed as a Jew with a large kippah, a bloodstained butcher’s apron, and hands covered with blood, feigned the slaughtering of a Palestinian woman by putting a knife to the woman’s throat. Although not seen on the video, Ynet reported that he also feigned cutting a baby from the woman’s womb and slaughtered it while the woman “cried” in distress.

A woman was heard over the loudspeaker leading the crowd in chants of “crush Zionism” and other antisemitic slogans. Protesters carried signs stating familiar lies such as “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are bombed,” and “End the starvation.”

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“Open acts of antisemitism, week after week in the streets of Stockholm,” Nevo Kulman wrote.

“The same centuries-old stereotypes and blood libels, repackaged by replacing ‘Jews’ with ‘Zionists.’ Authorities tolerate ‘freedom of expression’ being abused to promote hate and incitement against a national minority. Too many bystanders remain silent. ‘It’s not their war.’

“This is Europe, 2026,” he concluded.

Ynet reported that hundreds of people participated in the antisemitic march.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)