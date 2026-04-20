President Trump Says He Would Have “No Problem” Meeting Iran’s Leadership To Advance Talks

President Donald Trump said Monday he has “no problem” with personally meeting Iran’s leadership, as the United States presses forward with planned negotiations in Pakistan that remain clouded by uncertainty over Tehran’s participation.

“I have no problem meeting them,” Trump told the New York Post. “If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people — but I have no problem meeting them.”

His comments come even as Iran has yet to formally confirm whether it will take part in the next round of talks.

Officials in Tehran have taken a cautious tone, signaling that a final decision on participation has not been made. Iranian leaders have emphasized that any engagement with Washington would be approached with skepticism, citing recent U.S. actions they argue undermine trust, including ongoing maritime pressure and enforcement measures in the region.

The diplomatic uncertainty follows a breakdown in momentum after earlier discussions failed to yield an agreement. At the same time, tensions between the two sides have escalated, particularly in strategic waterways where both countries have accused each other of violating a temporary ceasefire. The U.S. recently moved to intercept an Iranian vessel, while Iran has pointed to American restrictions on shipping routes as evidence of bad-faith negotiations.

Despite the friction, the Trump administration is moving ahead with preparations. Vice President JD Vance is leading the American delegation to Pakistan, underscoring Washington’s intent to keep diplomatic channels open even without a firm commitment from Iran.

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