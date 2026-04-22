Ahead Of 2nd Round Of Lebanese-Israeli Talks, Hezbollah Fires Rockets At IDF Troops Amid Truce

Amid a “ceasefire,” the Hezbollah terror group has fired rockets at IDF troops operating in the security zone in southern Lebanon, detonated explosives against soldiers, and tried multiple times to cross into the security zone and fire at IDF soldiers from close range.

Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon are slated to hold direct talks for the second time in Washington on Thursday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told foreign reporters on Tuesday that “Israel doesn’t have any serious disagreements with Lebanon. The only obstacle to peace is Hezbollah. Unfortunately, Lebanon is a failed state. A state that is de facto under Iranian occupation through Hezbollah. But this also leads to a conclusion: Hezbollah is a common enemy of Israel and Lebanon. Just as it threatens Israel’s security, it harms Lebanon’s sovereignty and threatens its future.”

Sa’ar called on Lebanon to “work together against the terror state that Hezbollah built in your territory. This cooperation is needed by you even more than by us. It requires moral clarity and the courage to take risks. But there is no real alternative for ensuring a future of peace for you and for us. And for you, for Lebanon — a future of sovereignty, independence and freedom from the Iranian occupation.”

The IDF spokesperson said on Wednesday morning that the Air Force struck and killed two Hezbollah terrorists who crossed the security zone line and approached IDF troops on Tuesday.

“❌CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: IDF soldiers identified 2 terrorists who violated the ceasefire understandings, crossed the Forward Defense Line and approached the soldiers, posing an immediate threat, in the area of the Saluki in southern Lebanon,” the statement said. “Following the identification, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.”

“Additionally, IDF soldiers continue to locate weapons and dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure.”

On Tuesday, the IDF spokesperson said that Hezbollah terrorists fired rockets at IDF soldiers in the security zone and also fired a drone into Israel, which was intercepted by air defenses.

“Hezbollah launched several rockets toward IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line, in the area of Rab Thalathin in southern Lebanon,” the spokesperson said. “In response, the IDF struck the launcher from which the rockets were launched.”

“The sirens in the areas of Kfar Yuval and Ma’ayan Baruch were most likely sounded following the interception of a UAV launched from Lebanon before crossing into Israel. The launches constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF announced three violations of the “ceasefire.”

“❌CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS: In 3 separate incidents in the area of al-Qusayr, IDF soldiers identified terrorists who crossed the Forward Defense Line, approaching the soldiers in a manner that posed an immediate threat.”

“In all 3 incidents, the terrorists were neutralized in order to remove the threat.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)