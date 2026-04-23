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Chareidi Draft Law Stalled: Netanyahu & Bismuth Await HaGaon HaRav Hirsch’s Decision

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch. (Screenshot).

Efforts to advance and complete the legislation of the Chareidi conscription law have been halted at the request of the Chareidi parties, despite Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Boaz Bismuth signaling readiness to conclude the process.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch’s position is at the center of the opposition. The Rosh Yeshivah has expressed significant reservations about the emerging framework, mainly due to concerns that Mosdos Torah will not be able to meet the enforcement conditions that will be set in the law.

According to sources familiar with the details, HaRav Hirsch also conveyed his position to HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau.

However, senior Chareidi political figures say that HaRav Hirsch’s position is not final and additional discussions will be held on the matter when the Rosh Yeshivah returns from his fundraising trip abroad.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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