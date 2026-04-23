Jew Attacked By Arab Mob: “I Was Lynched; I Lost Consciousness”

A Jew who was injured in an attack by an Arab mob on Wednesday later recounted the moments of terror from his hospital bed at Shaare Tzedek.

Nadav, a resident of the Binyamin region, suffered a head injury when dozens of Arab rioters hurled rocks and stones from close range at a group of Jews on a Yom Ha’atzmaut hike.

“Today at noon, a few friends and I were hiking near the yishuv of Ofra,” Nadav began. “Suddenly, Arabs came toward us and started a lynching. I was struck by several stones. I lost consciousness and fell to the ground.”

He said that at first, his friends’ attempts to rescue him failed due to the continued stone-throwing: “My friends who tried to evacuate me were also hit by stones. Finally, they got me out of there, and I was evacuated to the hospital.”

Several of Nadav’s friends suffered light injuries and were treated at the scene.

The Honenu legal aid organization, which is assisting the injured victims, called for the police and IDF to arrest the Arabs and bring them to justice.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)