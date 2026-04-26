Rav Zevadia Cohen Is Elected As Chief Rabbi Of Tel Aviv-Yafo

Rav Zevadia Cohen, the Av Beis Din of the Rabbinical court in Tel Aviv, won the election on Sunday for the position of the Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv-Yafo, with a majority of 37 votes out of 61.

Rabbi Cohen’s election is considered a victory for the Shas party and comes after eight years during which the city had no chief rabbi. The party has recorded successes in appointing city Rabbanim across the country over the past year.

The only other serious candidate on the list was Rabbi Chaim Amsalem, who received only 21 votes.

Rabbi Cohen’s candidacy was supported by Gedolei Yisrael. He was also supported by members of the city council, including those from non-religious factions. According to senior officials in the municipality, Mayor Ron Huldai, who claims that he does not officially interfere in the elections, effectively supported Rabbi Cohen due to his long acquaintance with him from his position as the Av Beis Din of the rabbinical courts in the city.

Rabbi Cohen studied as a bochur in the Porat Yosef Yeshivah and was close to HaGaon Chacham Shalom Cohen, z’tl. Later, he learned dayanus at Yechave Da’as under HaRav Dovid Yosef, where he also served as a Rosh Kollel for dayanim. He was later appointed as a dayan at the request of HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, and years later, HaRav Yitzchak Yosef appointed him to serve as the Av Beit Din of Tel Aviv. Today, he is considered one of the leading dayanim in Israel who paskens on complex cases of mamzeirus and yuchasin.

The newly elected rabbi in Tel Aviv automatically becomes a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council of Israel.

Following the publication of the results, former Minister of Religious Services MK Michael Malkieli said: “At the end of a complex election campaign, during which various elements tried to incite against the selection of a rabbi for the city, Rabbi Zevadiah Cohen was chosen for this important role. There is no doubt that this choice will allow many city residents to connect to religion with a welcoming approach, alongside the excellent religious services operating in the city. The election results show that this is the will of the majority of the city’s residents who seek tradition and Judaism. Thanks to the energetic efforts of Aryeh Deri, we will continue strengthening and reinforcing religious services in Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)