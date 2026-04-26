WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau At Ponavezh: “Yeshiva Bochrim Will Not Go to the Army Under Any Circumstances”

In a dramatic address delivered Sunday evening at the Ponovezh Yeshiva, the Gadon HaDor, Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau made clear that Yeshiva Bochrim will not enlist in the Israeli army under any circumstances, amid growing tensions over proposed conscription measures.

“Yeshiva students will not go to the army under any circumstances, neither by coercion nor voluntarily, whether there is a law or not,” Rav Landau declared before thousands of bochurim and avreichim gathered in the Bais HaMedrash.

Following the speech, Rav Landau visited Ponavezh Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Berel Povarsky at his nearby home, where the two held an extended private discussion. Also present was HaRav Chaim Peretz Berman, Rosh Yeshiva at Ponovezh.

During their meeting, the Gedolim discussed pressing communal issues, with a primary focus on the ongoing controversy surrounding the draft law and recent High Court rulings imposing potential sanctions on those who do not serve.

In his remarks, Rav Landau slammed the Supreme Court justices, stating, “The judicial authorities continue in their wickedness… the end of the wicked is to face judgment.”

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At the same time, he called on Bnei Torah to remain steadfast and even strengthen its commitment to Limud HaTorah. “All these difficulties will not hinder our Torah study; on the contrary, we will increase Torah study, increase Lomdei Torah, increase houses of study,” he said.

He further emphasized that the community would not be deterred by government actions. “We will not pay attention to their decrees, we will ignore them, and they and their decrees will vanish like a passing wind and like a fleeting dream.”

HaRav Landau concluded by expressing confidence that the challenges facing the Torah world would ultimately be resolved. “It is the authorities’ role to regulate this and not to make it difficult, and if they insist, relief and salvation will come from another place,” he said.

The developments come amid escalating tensions following a High Court directive to impose stricter measures on those eligible for military service who do not enlist, intensifying the debate over the future of the draft law.