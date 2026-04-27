The Left’s Path To Gain Power: “Vote Thieves Like Bennett”

MK Simcha Rothman, the chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution Committee, spoke with Kol Chai on Monday morning about the dramatic announcement by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid on Sunday about their joint run in the elections.

Rothman said that the alliance is not surprising and clarifies once and for all that Bennett has chosen the left side of the map. “The only way the left can come to power is through vote thieves like Bennett,” he emphasized.

“It’s good for Israel that no one will make the mistake of thinking he is on the right,” Rothman added, while sharply criticizing the former Yesha Council director’s shift toward supporting public transportation on Shabbat and civil marriage.

Rothman also addressed the Chareidi draft law issue and the High Court’s ruling on Sunday, demanding that the government impose sanctions on Bnei Torah and their families. Rothman slammed the Court’s intervention, which he says only prevents a real solution. “Will the ruling lead to more Chareidim enlisting? Anyone who responds yes is not familiar with the IDF or the Chareidi public,” he asserted.

Rothman added that the High Court judges are not really interested in finding a solution to draft Chareidim, but in creating chaos and harming lomdei Torah and their families. “For the High Court, it’s less important to draft Chareidim, and more important that there be Chareidi draft evaders,” he concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)