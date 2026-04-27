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Joby Launches Electric Air Taxi Demo Flights Between JFK and Manhattan

Joby Aviation is launching 10 days of electric air taxi demonstration flights between JFK Airport and Manhattan, showcasing its quieter, zero-emission aircraft.

•⁠ ⁠The flights mark New York’s first point-to-point trips by an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle, known as an eVTOL.

•⁠ ⁠The aircraft will fly existing helicopter routes operated by Blade, with pilots onboard but no passengers, including stops at West 30th Street, East 34th Street, and the downtown heliport.

•⁠ ⁠Joby hopes to begin passenger flights in New York, Texas and Florida as soon as the second half of this year, though the aircraft still needs FAA certification.

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