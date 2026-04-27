Dutch Intelligence Exposes Extremist Alliance: Hamas, Anarchists, Palestinian Groups Coordinate

Dutch authorities have uncovered a broadly coordinated extremist ecosystem that weaponized the Gaza conflict to forge alliances between Hamas cells, left-wing anarchists, and Palestinian solidarity groups, according to Thursday’s AIVD intelligence report.

The Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service identified about ten people linked to a Hamas network organizing protests across the Netherlands for years while raising funds and conducting lobbying for the Palestinian terrorist organization. But the network’s real significance lies in its role as an organizational hub connecting disparate extremist movements.

The AIVD described the alleged Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine affiliate Samidoun as instrumental in “cross-pollination of different species of extremism,” noting that while its Dutch following is small, “this extremist message resonates more broadly.”

The coordination extended across Europe. German authorities arrested a suspected Hamas operative in October accused of preparing attacks on Jewish and Israeli institutions, and detained five alleged operatives in November, two from Denmark. A British citizen connected to the cell was arrested in London with weapons found in Austria.

The AIVD report identifies left-wing extremists as integral to the network’s reach. Marxist Leninist and anarchist groups discovered common cause with Palestinian and Islamic activists, providing mainstream cover for organizations glorifying violence against Israel. The report noted a “strikingly” large pattern of vandalism and graffiti attacks on companies believed to supply Israeli arms or operate in occupied territories.

Despite the apparent coordination, the AIVD assessed that protests organized by the Hamas network in 2025 did not result in violent incidents, though authorities warned they could lead to societal divisions.

Jihadist threats remained concentrated in ISIS-inspired cells. The AIVD issued nineteen threat reports related to potential jihadists, eleven indicating imminent violence. In May, two Syrian men were detained as former ISIS members, and in July, a Tajik operative was sentenced to five and a half years for financing the Islamic State Khorasan Province.

The report also flagged persistent state-level espionage threats from Iran, Russia, China, Morocco, and other nations conducting cyber operations and intelligence activities against Dutch targets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)