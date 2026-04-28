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DRONE ATTACK: IDF Soldier Seriously Wounded In Hezbollah Strike In Southern Lebanon

An IDF soldier was severely wounded and another lightly injured in an explosive drone attack carried out by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Monday, the military announced.

According to the IDF, the incident occurred during operational activity in the area, when an explosive-laden drone struck Israeli forces on the ground. One soldier sustained serious injuries, while a second soldier was lightly hurt.

Both were evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and their families have been notified.

The military stressed that the attack constitutes a “violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terror group.”

Hezbollah has increasingly relied on small FPV (first-person view) drones in recent weeks, using them to target Israeli troops along the northern front.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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